2805 SOUTHWICK Drive

Amenities
Stunning EAST Facing Home w/FINISHED BASEMENT in Sought-After HERRINGTON TRACE! Inviting Porch, Formal Living & Dining, Gourmet Kitchen w/Island, Classic Cabinets & Quartz Counters, Cooktop, SS Appliances Overlooks Family RM w/Wall of Windows & FP, Hardwoods Floors & Stairs, Full Bath & Guest BR on Main. Gorgeous Master Suite W/Trey Ceilings, Master Bath w/Double Vanity, Garden Tub, Sep. Shower. 2 Secondary BRs w/Jack-n-Jill Bath on Second Floor. Finished Terrace Level w/Media Room, Game Room, Guest BR, Full Bath. Large Deck Overlooking Backyard. Top Rated Schools!