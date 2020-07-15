1630 Thunder Gulch Pass

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance fireplace bathtub range

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters oven range Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

TRULY AMAZING AND METICULOUSLY CLEAN CUSTOM HOME BACKS TO GREEN SPACE ON A PREMIUM LOT: 10' CEILINGS, EXTENSIVE CROWN MOLDING, FIREPLACE IN MASTER BDRM, GORGEOUS MASTER BATH W/ EIGHT SHOWER HEADS, DBL GARDEN TUB, & GRANITE COUNTERS, CLOSET W/CUSTOM BUILT-INS! STONE FIREPLACE IN FAMILY RM. GOURMET KITCHEN W/6 BURNER STOVE, DOUBLE OVEN, GRANITE COUNTERS, WALK-IN PANTRY. LAUNDRY RM ON MAIN, GUEST BEDRM W/ PRIVATE BATH. 2ND LEVEL: 9' CEILINGS, 3 ADD'L LRG BEDRMS, ONE W/PRIV BATH, OTHER 2 SHARE JACK & JILL. LARGE LOWER LEVEL W/ FULL BATH, 10FT CEIL.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

Contact us to schedule a showing.