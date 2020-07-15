All apartments in Forsyth County
Find more places like 1630 Thunder Gulch Pass.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Forsyth County, GA
/
1630 Thunder Gulch Pass
Last updated July 10 2019 at 11:26 PM

1630 Thunder Gulch Pass

1630 Thunder Gulch Pass · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1630 Thunder Gulch Pass, Forsyth County, GA 30024

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
TRULY AMAZING AND METICULOUSLY CLEAN CUSTOM HOME BACKS TO GREEN SPACE ON A PREMIUM LOT: 10' CEILINGS, EXTENSIVE CROWN MOLDING, FIREPLACE IN MASTER BDRM, GORGEOUS MASTER BATH W/ EIGHT SHOWER HEADS, DBL GARDEN TUB, & GRANITE COUNTERS, CLOSET W/CUSTOM BUILT-INS! STONE FIREPLACE IN FAMILY RM. GOURMET KITCHEN W/6 BURNER STOVE, DOUBLE OVEN, GRANITE COUNTERS, WALK-IN PANTRY. LAUNDRY RM ON MAIN, GUEST BEDRM W/ PRIVATE BATH. 2ND LEVEL: 9' CEILINGS, 3 ADD'L LRG BEDRMS, ONE W/PRIV BATH, OTHER 2 SHARE JACK & JILL. LARGE LOWER LEVEL W/ FULL BATH, 10FT CEIL.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1630 Thunder Gulch Pass have any available units?
1630 Thunder Gulch Pass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forsyth County, GA.
What amenities does 1630 Thunder Gulch Pass have?
Some of 1630 Thunder Gulch Pass's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1630 Thunder Gulch Pass currently offering any rent specials?
1630 Thunder Gulch Pass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1630 Thunder Gulch Pass pet-friendly?
Yes, 1630 Thunder Gulch Pass is pet friendly.
Does 1630 Thunder Gulch Pass offer parking?
No, 1630 Thunder Gulch Pass does not offer parking.
Does 1630 Thunder Gulch Pass have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1630 Thunder Gulch Pass does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1630 Thunder Gulch Pass have a pool?
No, 1630 Thunder Gulch Pass does not have a pool.
Does 1630 Thunder Gulch Pass have accessible units?
No, 1630 Thunder Gulch Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 1630 Thunder Gulch Pass have units with dishwashers?
No, 1630 Thunder Gulch Pass does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1630 Thunder Gulch Pass have units with air conditioning?
No, 1630 Thunder Gulch Pass does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Move Cross Country
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Columns at Pilgrim Mill
2090 Columns Dr
Cumming, GA 30041
Summit Crossing
3920 Ivy Summit Ct
Cumming, GA 30041
Walton Bluegrass
1625 Oak Farm Dr
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Waterstone at Big Creek
50 Estuary Trl
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Artesia Big Creek
6405 Rex Ln
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Evergreen at Aubrey's Landing
3305 Hutchinson Rd
Cumming, GA 30040
Venue Big Creek
50 Venue Way
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Juncture
910 Deerfield Crossing Dr
Alpharetta, GA 30004

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GAFlowery Branch, GACumming, GASuwanee, GA
Oakwood, GABraselton, GADawsonville, GADoraville, GAChamblee, GALilburn, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GAHolly Springs, GAWinder, GATucker, GALoganville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLanier Technical College
Life University