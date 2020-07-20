Rent Calculator
Forsyth County, GA
/
1030 Rockbass Road
1030 Rockbass Road
1030 Rockbass Road
Location
1030 Rockbass Road, Forsyth County, GA 30024
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Great school area, peace and quiet subdivision, great location. ready to move in property. Vacant, text listing agent for showing appointment.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1030 Rockbass Road have any available units?
1030 Rockbass Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Forsyth County, GA
.
What amenities does 1030 Rockbass Road have?
Some of 1030 Rockbass Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1030 Rockbass Road currently offering any rent specials?
1030 Rockbass Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1030 Rockbass Road pet-friendly?
No, 1030 Rockbass Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Forsyth County
.
Does 1030 Rockbass Road offer parking?
Yes, 1030 Rockbass Road offers parking.
Does 1030 Rockbass Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1030 Rockbass Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1030 Rockbass Road have a pool?
No, 1030 Rockbass Road does not have a pool.
Does 1030 Rockbass Road have accessible units?
No, 1030 Rockbass Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1030 Rockbass Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1030 Rockbass Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1030 Rockbass Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1030 Rockbass Road does not have units with air conditioning.
