Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated air conditioning range

BlueBox Property Management is offering this lovely, brick Forest Park home and you don't want to miss it. Home has spacious front yard, three bedrooms and has been recently updated to include new paint, hardwood flooring, modern fixtures and a lovely kitchen with granite countertops and new appliances. This home is priced to move so call today at 404-458-9184 or visit us online at www.blueboxpms.com schedule your viewing.



Questions about this listing Text Us at 470.291.0990.



Address: 758 Dennis Dr Forest Park, GA 30297