758 Dennis Dr
Last updated August 21 2019 at 7:55 AM

758 Dennis Dr

758 Dennis Drive · No Longer Available
Location

758 Dennis Drive, Forest Park, GA 30297

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
BlueBox Property Management is offering this lovely, brick Forest Park home and you don't want to miss it. Home has spacious front yard, three bedrooms and has been recently updated to include new paint, hardwood flooring, modern fixtures and a lovely kitchen with granite countertops and new appliances. This home is priced to move so call today at 404-458-9184 or visit us online at www.blueboxpms.com schedule your viewing.

Questions about this listing Text Us at 470.291.0990.

Address: 758 Dennis Dr Forest Park, GA 30297

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

