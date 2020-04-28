557 Springwood Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Looking for a nice 2 BR/1 BA spacious unit? Welp, look no further, this unit is for you!

Centrally located in the forest park area w/ conventient access to a MARTA bus stop! This unit is located near large shopping centers, grocery stores, schools, libraries and good dining.

Tenant is responsible for utilities.

Perf. for a room mate situation or just a small family.

Owner has made ton of upgrades to both inside and outside of the property. New window, doors, deck, pavement, paint, appliances.