All apartments in Forest Park
Find more places like 557 Springwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Forest Park, GA
/
557 Springwood Drive
Last updated April 28 2020 at 1:58 AM

557 Springwood Drive

557 Springwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Forest Park
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

557 Springwood Drive, Forest Park, GA 30297

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Looking for a nice 2 BR/1 BA spacious unit? Welp, look no further, this unit is for you!
Centrally located in the forest park area w/ conventient access to a MARTA bus stop! This unit is located near large shopping centers, grocery stores, schools, libraries and good dining.
Tenant is responsible for utilities.
Perf. for a room mate situation or just a small family.
Owner has made ton of upgrades to both inside and outside of the property. New window, doors, deck, pavement, paint, appliances.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 557 Springwood Drive have any available units?
557 Springwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forest Park, GA.
How much is rent in Forest Park, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Forest Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 557 Springwood Drive have?
Some of 557 Springwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 557 Springwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
557 Springwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 557 Springwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 557 Springwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forest Park.
Does 557 Springwood Drive offer parking?
No, 557 Springwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 557 Springwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 557 Springwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 557 Springwood Drive have a pool?
No, 557 Springwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 557 Springwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 557 Springwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 557 Springwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 557 Springwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Forest Park 2 BedroomsForest Park Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Forest Park Cheap PlacesForest Park Dog Friendly Apartments
Forest Park Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GA
Woodstock, GACanton, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College