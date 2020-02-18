All apartments in Forest Park
5466 Alder Drive
Last updated February 18 2020 at 12:31 AM

5466 Alder Drive

5466 Alder Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5466 Alder Drive, Forest Park, GA 30297

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Come see this cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath. This home comes with a stove and fridge as well as beautiful wood and tile flooring, spacious bedrooms, and a large front lawn. Located in a quite neighborhood, this is a perfect place to call home. Do not miss out!

Rental Terms: Rent: $825, Application Fee: $85, Security Deposit: $825, Available Now
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5466 Alder Drive have any available units?
5466 Alder Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forest Park, GA.
How much is rent in Forest Park, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Forest Park Rent Report.
Is 5466 Alder Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5466 Alder Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5466 Alder Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5466 Alder Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forest Park.
Does 5466 Alder Drive offer parking?
No, 5466 Alder Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5466 Alder Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5466 Alder Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5466 Alder Drive have a pool?
No, 5466 Alder Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5466 Alder Drive have accessible units?
No, 5466 Alder Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5466 Alder Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5466 Alder Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5466 Alder Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5466 Alder Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

