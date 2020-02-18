5466 Alder Drive

Amenities

Come see this cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath. This home comes with a stove and fridge as well as beautiful wood and tile flooring, spacious bedrooms, and a large front lawn. Located in a quite neighborhood, this is a perfect place to call home. Do not miss out!



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1230241?source=marketing



Rental Terms: Rent: $825, Application Fee: $85, Security Deposit: $825, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.