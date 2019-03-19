All apartments in Forest Park
4056 Tara Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4056 Tara Drive

4056 Tara Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4056 Tara Drive, Forest Park, GA 30297

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This is a LEASE-PURCHASE! TITLE CANNOT BE TRANSFERRED UNTIL MAY 2019!! Owner would like to rent Property to Buyer until May 2019 and then close on the sale in May 2019. Completely Renovated and Move-in Ready! New HVAC! New Bathroom! New Paint! New Doors! Refinished Hardwoods throughout! New Ceiling Fans! New Insulated Windows with Lifetime Warranty! New Water Line! New Breaker Panel! New Washer/Dryer Closet on Main Level! Stainless Steel Appliances! Near a Dead End so virtually no traffic! Quiet Neighborhood. A few minute drive to shopping, dining, entertainment, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

