Last updated July 12 2020 at 11:00 PM

102 Apartments for rent in Flowery Branch, GA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Flowery Branch apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or wit...
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:00pm
45 Units Available
Tree Park Apartments
130 Tree Park Cir, Flowery Branch, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,079
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1322 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1713 sqft
Stylish community near I-985 and Stonebridge Village shopping center. Short drive to Chattahoochee Bay. Spacious one- to three-bedroom units with W/D connections, balcony/patio. Hot tub, pool, fitness center. Garages available.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
6482 Portside Way
6482 Portside Way, Flowery Branch, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1506 sqft
Move-in ready townhouse in sought after Flowery Branch. Walk to downtown, Lake Lanier, parks and popular Fish Tales restaurant.
Results within 1 mile of Flowery Branch

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
6121 Stillwater Trail
6121 Stillwater Trail, Buford, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
3001 sqft
Gorgeous floor plan with Master on Main. Beautiful and well maintained 3 sides Brick Single Family House. Hardwood Floor throughout on Main Level. Open Concept High Ceiling and View to Family Room from kitchen. Huge leveled Private Backyard.

1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
3432 Ivy Farm Court
3432 Ivy Farm Ct, Hall County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2700 sqft
Move in ready! Beautiful like new house with guest suite on main with full bath. Great Rm Opens to Kitchen w/island w/bar stool seating, walk-in pantry & mud rm with valet & opt. cubbies. Separate Breakfast.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
6344 Spring Cove Dr
6344 Spring Cove Dr, Hall County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2697 sqft
Large family room opens to the chef's kitchen w/ 42" cabinets, granite counter tops, & SS appliances. Backyard oasis includes covered patio w/ fireplace & entertainment hook ups.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
6310 Chestnut Parkway
6310 Chestnut Parkway, Hall County, GA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2675 sqft
Looking to live close to the LAKE? Beautiful, clean, freshly painted home in gorgeous swim/tennis community. This spacious ranch with extra bonus room can easily convert to a 4 bedroom if needed.

1 of 6

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
3544 Friendship Farm Drive
3544 Friendship Farm Drive, Hall County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1577 sqft
LOOK NO FURTHER! THIS IS THE ONE! Move-in Ready NOW! new roof, water heater, Spanish porcelain title floor, fresh paint, updated kitchen including granite counters. Easy one-level ranch style living w/split bedroom plan.
Results within 5 miles of Flowery Branch
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
35 Units Available
Legacy at Lanier
1750 Columns Dr, Gainesville, GA
1 Bedroom
$925
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1409 sqft
Legacy at Lanier is located in Gainesville, Georgia, where you will find pure, simple luxury in the heart of lovely Hall County. Our one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes are carefully designed with your comfort, style and convenience in mind.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Walden at Oakwood
4000 Walden Way, Oakwood, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,035
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1342 sqft
Easy access to I-985. Multiple floor plans to match your unique living needs. Outdoor grills, picnic area and swimming pool. Fitness center and play area for children. Business center and cyber cafe.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
7 Units Available
Indigo
150 Orchard Brook Dr, Gainesville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,218
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,353
1320 sqft
Indigo has been transformed into a stunning, envy-inspiring community residents are proud to call home.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated May 6 at 06:33pm
1 Unit Available
Legacy at Audubon Crest
1200 Lanier Mill Cir, Oakwood, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$970
1080 sqft
A new standard of living comes to Oakwood- superior design, outstanding amenities and prime location makes Legacy at Audubon Crest the perfect choice for your new home.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6006 Apple Grove Rd
6006 Apple Grove Road, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2240 sqft
Buford Home For Rent, 4 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Platinum Property Management  - Ready Now!  Fresh paint and new carpet!  4 bedrooms 2.5 baths.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
3882 Golden Autumn Road
3882 Golden Autumn Road, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2427 sqft
Welcome to this Traditional 4 bed/2.5 bath brick front home with soaringhigh ceillings. Located in the prestigious Hamilton Fields.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
4286 Water Mill Drive
4286 Water Mill Dr, Gwinnett County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,975
2836 sqft
Ready to move in Fabulous 5 BR/3 Ba plus enormous loft for study room or entertainment room. Formal Living with open foyer! Dining room with plenty of spaces for guests.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
3912 Brockenhurst Drive
3912 Brockenhurst Drive Northeast, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2022 sqft
Beautiful town-home features lots of upgrades through out and perfect location.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
3186 Striped Maple Cove
3186 Striped Maple Cove, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,825
2566 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
5224 Stephens Road
5224 Stephens Road, Hall County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1206 sqft
RECENTLY RENOVATED 3/2 RANCH ON 2/3+ ACRE LOT. GREAT SOUTH HALL LOCATION ON OAKWOOD/FLOWERY BRANCH BORDER.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4820 Waverly Landing
4820 Waverly Landing, Hall County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
2074 sqft
Basement Apartment on Lake Lanier! - Bring your jet ski, canoe or kayak to this all inclusive basement apartment rental on Lake Lanier! Enjoy use of the single slip covered dock for fishing, swimming or mooring your vessel to the side.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2534 Morgan Place Drive
2534 Morgan Place Dr, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1818 sqft
A brand new unit with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 Bath. The townhouse is conveniently located close to Mall of GA. A few minutes away from a myriad of shops, a theater and many restaurants. Highways I-985 /I-85 are close by.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
3474 Hidden Shoals Rd
3474 Hidden Shoals Road Northeast, Gwinnett County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$4,095
5754 sqft
Welcome to this spacious 5 BR, 5 BA home w/large master on main. Largedining room w/with eat in kitchen, breakfast bar and stone counters. Thishome features finished terrace level, complete w/theater room.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
5304 Castle Shoals Way
5304 Castle Shoals Way, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2412 sqft
For more information, contact Ellen Yi at (404) 281-9226. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6745679 to view more pictures of this property.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
6627 Autumn Ridge Way
6627 Autumn Ridge Way, Hall County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1505 sqft
POPULAR GRAY MYST MODEL IN AWARD WINNING ACTIVE ADULT COMMUNITY! VACANT & MOVE-IN READY! 2 BRMS/2 BATHS, STUDY OR 3RD BRM + SUNROOM OVERLOOKING SMALL POND W/FOUNTAIN, NEW CUSTOM PATIO! EAT-IN KIT W/GLAZED CABINETS, SS APPL, UPGRADED SAMSUNG

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
8265 Bennett Lane
8265 Bennett Lane, Forsyth County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2285 sqft
Great time for Lake Life! Bring your boat and ski jets!!! Oversized single slip dock in rear and lake view in front on this peninsular lot. Enjoy private setting and great home for entertaining. Walls of Windows! Great Room with stone fireplace.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
3374 Tuggle Park Rd
3374 Tuggle Park Road, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2053 sqft
Beautiful Stepless Ranch in Sought After Mill Creek High School in a SWIM-TENNISCommunity! OVERSIZED Master w/ SITTING area and Vaulted Ceilings. Master BathOffers Separate Shower/Tub and Double Vanity. Spacious Bedroom Upstairs.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Flowery Branch, GA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Flowery Branch apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

