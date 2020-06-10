All apartments in Flowery Branch
Find more places like 6482 Portside.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Flowery Branch, GA
/
6482 Portside
Last updated May 15 2020 at 4:25 AM

6482 Portside

6482 Portside Way · (678) 667-6385
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Flowery Branch
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6482 Portside Way, Flowery Branch, GA 30542

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Move-in ready townhouse in sought after Flowery Branch. Walk to downtown, Lake Lanier, parks and popular Fish Tales restaurant. This well maintained property includes tile floors on the main, open concept layout, stainless steel appliances and fireplace. Upstairs is new carpet, a large master suite with bathroom and walk-in closet. Two guest rooms, a full bath and laundry room complete with washer and dryer are also on the second story. One car attached garage with opener. Private back yard with patio. Trash service is included with rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6482 Portside have any available units?
6482 Portside doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flowery Branch, GA.
What amenities does 6482 Portside have?
Some of 6482 Portside's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6482 Portside currently offering any rent specials?
6482 Portside isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6482 Portside pet-friendly?
No, 6482 Portside is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flowery Branch.
Does 6482 Portside offer parking?
Yes, 6482 Portside does offer parking.
Does 6482 Portside have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6482 Portside offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6482 Portside have a pool?
No, 6482 Portside does not have a pool.
Does 6482 Portside have accessible units?
No, 6482 Portside does not have accessible units.
Does 6482 Portside have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6482 Portside has units with dishwashers.
Does 6482 Portside have units with air conditioning?
No, 6482 Portside does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 6482 Portside?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Tree Park Apartments
130 Tree Park Cir
Flowery Branch, GA 30542

Similar Pages

Flowery Branch 1 BedroomsFlowery Branch 2 Bedrooms
Flowery Branch 3 BedroomsFlowery Branch Apartments with Gym
Flowery Branch Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GABaldwin, GAGrayson, GADawsonville, GAJasper, GACovington, GAWinder, GA
Candler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GABraselton, GABelvedere Park, GAPanthersville, GAMonroe, GAMableton, GAPowder Springs, GAWatkinsville, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GARedan, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity