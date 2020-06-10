6482 Portside

Amenities

Move-in ready townhouse in sought after Flowery Branch. Walk to downtown, Lake Lanier, parks and popular Fish Tales restaurant. This well maintained property includes tile floors on the main, open concept layout, stainless steel appliances and fireplace. Upstairs is new carpet, a large master suite with bathroom and walk-in closet. Two guest rooms, a full bath and laundry room complete with washer and dryer are also on the second story. One car attached garage with opener. Private back yard with patio. Trash service is included with rent.