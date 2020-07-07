All apartments in Fayetteville
Home
/
Fayetteville, GA
/
500 Dickson Springs Rd
Last updated July 10 2019 at 7:18 AM

500 Dickson Springs Rd

500 Dickson Springs Road · No Longer Available
Location

500 Dickson Springs Road, Fayetteville, GA 30215

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
A true gem inside the city limits of Fayetteville. This renovated home is located on approximately 5 beautiful acres, and has a wonderful view overlooking 3 lakes. This home has 4 bedrooms and 4 full baths. The main level includes a living room, dining room, huge sunroom, open kitchen with solid surface counters, master on main, laundry room, and a large office/study. The second level includes 2 bedrooms, full bath and a playroom/office. It also has a finished basement with rec. room, bedroom, full bath, 2nd laundry room and additional storage areas. Other features include a 30?x50? outbuilding with automatic roll-up door, completely fenced yard, amazing covered deck and firepit/paver patio, and much more. Don?t miss out on this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 Dickson Springs Rd have any available units?
500 Dickson Springs Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, GA.
What amenities does 500 Dickson Springs Rd have?
Some of 500 Dickson Springs Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 Dickson Springs Rd currently offering any rent specials?
500 Dickson Springs Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 Dickson Springs Rd pet-friendly?
No, 500 Dickson Springs Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayetteville.
Does 500 Dickson Springs Rd offer parking?
Yes, 500 Dickson Springs Rd offers parking.
Does 500 Dickson Springs Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 Dickson Springs Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 Dickson Springs Rd have a pool?
No, 500 Dickson Springs Rd does not have a pool.
Does 500 Dickson Springs Rd have accessible units?
No, 500 Dickson Springs Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 500 Dickson Springs Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 500 Dickson Springs Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 500 Dickson Springs Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 500 Dickson Springs Rd has units with air conditioning.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
