500 Dickson Springs Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court fire pit on-site laundry parking playground garage

A true gem inside the city limits of Fayetteville. This renovated home is located on approximately 5 beautiful acres, and has a wonderful view overlooking 3 lakes. This home has 4 bedrooms and 4 full baths. The main level includes a living room, dining room, huge sunroom, open kitchen with solid surface counters, master on main, laundry room, and a large office/study. The second level includes 2 bedrooms, full bath and a playroom/office. It also has a finished basement with rec. room, bedroom, full bath, 2nd laundry room and additional storage areas. Other features include a 30?x50? outbuilding with automatic roll-up door, completely fenced yard, amazing covered deck and firepit/paver patio, and much more. Don?t miss out on this one!