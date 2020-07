Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Gorgeous 5 bedroom, 3 full bath Single Family home for lease. Features formal living, dining and breakfast area. Huge entry foyer. The fireplace is located in the family room with an open concept and view of the kitchen. Gourmet kitchen with top Notch appliances. Beautiful hardwood floors on main level. Humongous owner's suite with sitting area. Guest/In-law room with full bathroom on the main floor. Huge private backyard and front porch.