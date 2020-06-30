All apartments in Fayetteville
310 South Jeff Davis

310 South Jeff Davis Drive · No Longer Available
Location

310 South Jeff Davis Drive, Fayetteville, GA 30215

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
Lovely & Cozy 2 Bedroom / 1.5 Bathroom Home in Fayetteville! - You'll LOVE This Cozy 2 Bedroom Townhome! This brick home has tile throughout the downstairs, Open living & dining space, Kitchen has plenty of storage and all appliances, Nice sized bedrooms & more! Within walking distance to Fayetteville Town Square! The square is host to many great festivals throughout the year, along with tasty restaurants, shopping & more!!! Don't miss this one - visit All3Realty.com to schedule your viewing TODAY!

Your rent now includes our exciting new benefit package, which gives you regular HVAC filter replacement delivery, renters insurance, & many other great benefits that are all included in the listing rate! Please check our website for more details at All3Realty.com, under the RESIDENTS tab, RESIDENT BENEFIT PACKAGE.

(RLNE2806959)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 South Jeff Davis have any available units?
310 South Jeff Davis doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, GA.
Is 310 South Jeff Davis currently offering any rent specials?
310 South Jeff Davis is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 South Jeff Davis pet-friendly?
No, 310 South Jeff Davis is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayetteville.
Does 310 South Jeff Davis offer parking?
No, 310 South Jeff Davis does not offer parking.
Does 310 South Jeff Davis have units with washers and dryers?
No, 310 South Jeff Davis does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 South Jeff Davis have a pool?
No, 310 South Jeff Davis does not have a pool.
Does 310 South Jeff Davis have accessible units?
No, 310 South Jeff Davis does not have accessible units.
Does 310 South Jeff Davis have units with dishwashers?
No, 310 South Jeff Davis does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 310 South Jeff Davis have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 310 South Jeff Davis has units with air conditioning.

