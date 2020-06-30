310 South Jeff Davis

Amenities

air conditioning

Lovely & Cozy 2 Bedroom / 1.5 Bathroom Home in Fayetteville! - You'll LOVE This Cozy 2 Bedroom Townhome! This brick home has tile throughout the downstairs, Open living & dining space, Kitchen has plenty of storage and all appliances, Nice sized bedrooms & more! Within walking distance to Fayetteville Town Square! The square is host to many great festivals throughout the year, along with tasty restaurants, shopping & more!!! Don't miss this one - visit All3Realty.com to schedule your viewing TODAY!



Your rent now includes our exciting new benefit package, which gives you regular HVAC filter replacement delivery, renters insurance, & many other great benefits that are all included in the listing rate! Please check our website for more details at All3Realty.com, under the RESIDENTS tab, RESIDENT BENEFIT PACKAGE.



(RLNE2806959)