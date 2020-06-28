Rent Calculator
290 Cornwallis Way
Last updated October 25 2019 at 4:08 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
290 Cornwallis Way
290 Cornwallis Way
·
No Longer Available
Location
290 Cornwallis Way, Fayetteville, GA 30214
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
ice maker
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice ranch home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths close to schools and shopping. New paint and carpet. Sidewalk neighborhood in the heart of Fayetteville.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 290 Cornwallis Way have any available units?
290 Cornwallis Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fayetteville, GA
.
What amenities does 290 Cornwallis Way have?
Some of 290 Cornwallis Way's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 290 Cornwallis Way currently offering any rent specials?
290 Cornwallis Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 290 Cornwallis Way pet-friendly?
No, 290 Cornwallis Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fayetteville
.
Does 290 Cornwallis Way offer parking?
Yes, 290 Cornwallis Way offers parking.
Does 290 Cornwallis Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 290 Cornwallis Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 290 Cornwallis Way have a pool?
No, 290 Cornwallis Way does not have a pool.
Does 290 Cornwallis Way have accessible units?
No, 290 Cornwallis Way does not have accessible units.
Does 290 Cornwallis Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 290 Cornwallis Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 290 Cornwallis Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 290 Cornwallis Way does not have units with air conditioning.
