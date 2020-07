Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking garage internet access

This beautiful modern four bedroom three and a half bath home is in Fayetteville's Historic District and is within walking distance of shopping and dining. It is fully furnished and includes all utilities, cable tv, internet, and trash pickup. The $3,000 monthly rental fee is based on a six month single occupancy. Other terms and rates are negotiable. Please call agent if you have questions about the home or would like to set up a time to view it.