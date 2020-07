Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Two bedroom, two bath well maintained home minutes to Fayette Piedmont Hospital, Downtown Fayetteville Square and easy commute to Atlanta and Atlanta Airport. Large rooms with ample closet space. All appliances to remain including the washer and dryer. Private fenced backyard area, single attached garage. No Pets! No Smoking! Credit Report Required. Monthly income must be three X's monthly rent.