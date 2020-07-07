100 Cutstone Court

Amenities

You have to see this gorgeous 5 BR 3 BA home in Fayetteville. This home features beautiful hardwoods throughout most of the main level as well as a large kitchen and breakfast area as well as large separate dining room, washer/dryer and fridge. The view from the deck overlooks the huge fully fenced back yard. Downstairs offers a fully finished basement with hardwoods and a full bath. All of this just minutes from downtown Fayetteville, Senoia and Peachtree City, schools and shopping.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,100, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,100, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.