380 Oak St.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

380 Oak St.

380 Oak St · No Longer Available
Location

380 Oak St, Fayette County, GA 30215

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Beautiful Home in Fayetteville - Beautiful home on huge, private lot. Home is in excellent condition, brand new pergo floors and paint, vaulted ceilings, gorgeous floor to ceiling brick fireplace. Large kitchen with skylights that provide wonderful natural light. Covered back porch and separate deck. Home is ready for immediate move-in. Located in Fayetteville, very convenient to shopping, dining, easy access to Piedmont Hospital, Downtown Fayetteville and minutes from Peachtree City. Professionally Managed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4650989)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 380 Oak St. have any available units?
380 Oak St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayette County, GA.
Is 380 Oak St. currently offering any rent specials?
380 Oak St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 380 Oak St. pet-friendly?
No, 380 Oak St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayette County.
Does 380 Oak St. offer parking?
No, 380 Oak St. does not offer parking.
Does 380 Oak St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 380 Oak St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 380 Oak St. have a pool?
No, 380 Oak St. does not have a pool.
Does 380 Oak St. have accessible units?
No, 380 Oak St. does not have accessible units.
Does 380 Oak St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 380 Oak St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 380 Oak St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 380 Oak St. does not have units with air conditioning.
