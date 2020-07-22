380 Oak St.

Amenities

patio / balcony fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities

Beautiful Home in Fayetteville - Beautiful home on huge, private lot. Home is in excellent condition, brand new pergo floors and paint, vaulted ceilings, gorgeous floor to ceiling brick fireplace. Large kitchen with skylights that provide wonderful natural light. Covered back porch and separate deck. Home is ready for immediate move-in. Located in Fayetteville, very convenient to shopping, dining, easy access to Piedmont Hospital, Downtown Fayetteville and minutes from Peachtree City. Professionally Managed.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4650989)