705 Mayfern Way
705 Mayfern Way

705 Mayfern Way · (404) 418-5108
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

705 Mayfern Way, Fairburn, GA 30213

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 705 Mayfern Way have any available units?
705 Mayfern Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairburn, GA.
What amenities does 705 Mayfern Way have?
Some of 705 Mayfern Way's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 705 Mayfern Way currently offering any rent specials?
705 Mayfern Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 705 Mayfern Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 705 Mayfern Way is pet friendly.
Does 705 Mayfern Way offer parking?
Yes, 705 Mayfern Way does offer parking.
Does 705 Mayfern Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 705 Mayfern Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 705 Mayfern Way have a pool?
No, 705 Mayfern Way does not have a pool.
Does 705 Mayfern Way have accessible units?
No, 705 Mayfern Way does not have accessible units.
Does 705 Mayfern Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 705 Mayfern Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 705 Mayfern Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 705 Mayfern Way does not have units with air conditioning.
