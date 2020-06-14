171 Apartments for rent in Fair Oaks, GA with garage

Apartment List
Fair Oaks apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ...
Last updated June 14
21 Units Available
400 Belmont
400 Belmont Place, Smyrna, GA
Studio
$1,190
658 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,486
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1169 sqft
Studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments near restaurants, parks and golf. Private patio or balcony with pool, sauna and 24-hour gym. Lots to do, including basketball, tennis bocce and yoga. Pet friendly.

Last updated June 14
Whitlock
1 Unit Available
612 Henry Drive
612 Henry Drive Southwest, Marietta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2171 sqft
Beautiful townhome with high end interior such as hardwood flooring, wood stairs, custom trim work.Beautiful kitchen with stainless appliances, tile bathrooms w/ custom tile designs. Walking distance to Downtown Historic Marietta Square.
Results within 5 miles of Fair Oaks
Last updated June 14
Downtown Cumberland
18 Units Available
Walton Grove
2550 Cumberland Blvd SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,307
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,334
1484 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes situated in landscaped grounds off of Cobb Parkway. On-site leisure facilities include a swimming pool, children's playground and picnic areas. Garages and additional storage available for lease.
Last updated June 14
18 Units Available
Twenty25 Barrett
2025 Barrett Lakes Blvd, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,278
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
1214 sqft
Trendy lakeside property in Kennesaw provides entertainment and luxury at home. Club room with games and billiards, an entertainment deck, trails and an oasis pool make this the hot spot for activity.
Last updated June 14
34 Units Available
Reserve at the Ballpark
2875 Crescent Pkwy, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,308
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,378
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,739
1107 sqft
Modern apartment complex with 24-hour fitness center, salt water swimming pool, bocce ball court and cozy reading room. Apartments have quartz countertops, designer plank flooring and washer/dryer in every unit.
Last updated June 14
25 Units Available
Wildwood Ridge
1000 Shadowood Pkwy SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$975
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1316 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,872
1619 sqft
We are still leasing! While Wildwood Ridge remains committed to social distancing amid the COVID-19 virus, our offices will remain closed to the public however we are still operating.
Last updated June 14
11 Units Available
Heights of Kennesaw
1950 Barrett Lakes Blvd, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,033
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1384 sqft
Located close to I-75, I-285 and downtown Atlanta near to shopping and dining. Newly renovated homes have granite counters, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Community has a pool and landscaped grounds.
Last updated June 14
17 Units Available
The Gardens of East Cobb
2850 Delk Rd SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,009
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1369 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,409
1810 sqft
Located conveniently off I-75 and close to Marietta's best shopping and dining options. Luxury community features tennis, pool and playground. Residents enjoy units with W/D hookups, fireplace, dishwasher and more.
Last updated June 14
Downtown Cumberland
55 Units Available
Cortland at the Battery Atlanta
900 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,381
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,863
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,135
1482 sqft
Situated adjacent to SunTrust Park and within walking distance of upscale shops and restaurants. Apartments feature 1-2 bedroom floor plans outfitted with open kitchens and walk-in closets. On-site clubhouse, swimming pool and entertainment center.
Last updated June 14
58 Units Available
Park at Vinings
3000 Spring Hill Pkwy SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,133
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1518 sqft
Pet-friendly two-bedroom apartments just minutes from Downtown Atlanta in the Vinings neighborhood. Modern kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Enjoy lagoon-style pool, fitness center and tennis court. Close to dining, shopping, entertainment and recreation.
Last updated June 14
Downtown Cumberland
33 Units Available
Vinings Lofts and Apartments
3205 Cumberland Boulevard Southeast, Vinings, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,410
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,660
1373 sqft
Walking distance from downtown Georgetown, these homes feature garden tubs in bathrooms, wood flooring and walk-in closets. The pet-friendly community has a luxury pool, clubhouse and outdoor grilling area.
Last updated June 14
Vinings
29 Units Available
Magnolia Vinings
2151 Cumberland Pkwy, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,104
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,358
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1408 sqft
Minutes from I-285 in the heart of Atlanta and just a short drive from everything. Apartments have alarm systems, as well as walk-in closets and a fireplace. Pet-friendly; community pool.
Last updated June 14
Vinings
35 Units Available
The Pointe at Vinings
50 Adams Lake Blvd SE, Vinings, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,157
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1460 sqft
Recently renovated units with expansive views, fireplaces, hardwood floors and thoughtful extra storage. Located right off the I-285 beltway in Smyrna, close to Cumberland Mall.
Last updated June 14
18 Units Available
Hudson Ridge
3505 Windy Ridge Pkwy SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,135
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments and townhomes with 9-foot ceilings, surround-sound theatre, modern kitchens and wonderful views. Units have detached garages. Peaceful community with tennis courts, gorgeous swimming pool and urban vegetable garden for use by all tenants.
Last updated June 14
Vinings
17 Units Available
Bell Vinings
3151 Stillhouse Ln SE, Vinings, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,260
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1289 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,035
1438 sqft
Apartments are located a short walk from the Cumberland Mall. Open concept kitchens and dining areas have an island and breakfast bar, plus hardwood floors and attractive white cabinets.
Last updated June 14
15 Units Available
Park Valley
4570 S Cobb Dr SE, Smyrna, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$976
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1089 sqft
Ride your bike on the nearby Silver Comet Trail or exercise in the on-site gym. Recently-renovated apartments include quartz counters, Shaker kitchen cabinets and brushed nickel plumbing fixtures.
Last updated June 14
21 Units Available
The Preserve at Terrell Mill
1550 Terrell Mill Rd SE, Marietta, GA
Studio
$881
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$872
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,072
1238 sqft
Spacious apartments with clever storage for all your stuff. Close to I-75. Community includes clubhouse, on-site laundry, playground and pool. Pet-friendly apartments with fireplace and well-appointed kitchens.
Last updated June 14
35 Units Available
Shiloh Valley Overlook
2100 Shiloh Valley Dr NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,094
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,303
1317 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,397
1441 sqft
Tranquil setting with lush landscaping and close to I-75. Large, refreshing pool surrounded by greenery. Enjoy being close to entertainment or stay home and take advantage of the tennis court. In-unit laundry.
Last updated June 14
23 Units Available
The Falls at Sope Creek
1950 Roswell Rd, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$975
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1265 sqft
COME EXPERIENCE THE FALLS AT SOPE CREEK APARTMENTS IN MARIETTA FOR RENT The Falls at Sope Creek is situated in a quiet, residential area of East Marietta, Georgia, minutes from I-75, I-285 and directly on the 120 Loop giving you easy access to
Last updated June 14
20 Units Available
Junction at Vinings
2101 Paces Ferry Rd SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$935
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1147 sqft
Beautiful apartment living located minutes from downtown Atlanta. Provides easy access to I-285 and 75. Features a green community that is pet-friendly with a dog park and a courtyard. Furnished apartments are available.
Last updated June 14
15 Units Available
Parkside at Town Center
1615 Cobb Pkwy NW, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,132
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,428
1404 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,384
1482 sqft
Spacious apartments overlooking Kennesaw Mountain National Park, with such careful detailing as wine racks, maple cabinetry, and high ceilings. Common amenities include tennis courts, a fitness center, and a swimming pool. Close to I-75.
Last updated June 14
Downtown Cumberland
14 Units Available
Overton Rise
3695 Cumberland Blvd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,245
919 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,727
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
New luxury midrise community. Modern kitchens featuring espresso or caramel cabinetry and granite countertops with glass tile backsplash. Community amenities include salt water pool, cabana and outdoor kitchen.
Last updated June 14
Ridenour
15 Units Available
Ashford Ridenour Apartments
1575 Ridenour Pkwy NW, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1307 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1783 sqft
Just minutes from Route 41 and Barrett Parkway, and a short drive to some of the best dining, shopping, and working that Kennesaw has to offer. Pet-friendly with 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 14
Vinings
36 Units Available
The Residences at Vinings Mountain
100 Pinhurst Dr, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,041
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1415 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with easy access to I-285 and Rte. 41. Only 10 minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment. Community amenities include pool, gym and tennis court. Apartments feature private patio and washer/dryer hookup.
City Guide for Fair Oaks, GA

"Georgia, Georgia the whole day through / Just an old sweet song keeps Georgia on my mind Georgia on my mind. / Georgia, Georgia a song of you comes as sweet and clear as moonlight to the pines / Other arms reach out to be other eyes smile tenderly, / Still in peaceful dreams I see the road leads back to you." - "Georgina on My Mind," Eddy Arnold

Just south of Marietta, one of Atlanta's biggest suburbs, and north of Atlanta itself is a little sliver of a town. It's called Fair Oaks, and it's becoming a popular place to call home in the Atlanta area. In fact, about 8,500 people call it home now, enjoying access to great suburban amenities, and one of the country's biggest cities nearby. Fair Oaks was named for the beautiful trees that are in the area, and it's located right next an important facility: the Dobbins Air Reserve Base. Because of all the airplanes taking off and landing here, it can get loud; but if you don't mind the noise, living in Fair Oaks offers a budget-friendly Atlanta alternative, with lots of house rentals and apartments for rent, where you can still take advantage of the shopping, dining and entertainment that Atlanta has to offer. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Fair Oaks, GA

Fair Oaks apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

