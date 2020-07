Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

NEW LISTING - Marietta Townhouse in Gated Community! - This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome features an open living area with a fireplace, separate dining area, eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar and stainless appliances. The spacious master has vaulted ceiling, separate sitting area, large walk-in closet and master bath with separate tub/shower and double vanities. Unit has a 2-car garage, spacious secondary bedrooms and comes with a washer/dryer.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5520639)