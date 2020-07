Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities gym pool

Three level townhome, close to everything, private and spacious. Black appliance package in kitchen which opens up to an upper level deck with a wooded view. Open floor plan connects dining and living space on main level. Two bedrooms upstairs, great for roommates. Third bedroom on lower level with a third full bath. Don't let it slip away! Call (or text for fastest response) Trish at 404-400-6197 to schedule a tour.