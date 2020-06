Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

This Traditional Frame Cottage/Bungalow is located near the downtown Marietta Square! This home has Newer wood-look vinyl in the living room, carpet in the bedrooms. Enter off the spacious front porch with swing to the Living Room and through to the Kitchen with original Hardwood floors and all appliances including NEW Gas Range. The back of the home as a spacious bedroom and the bathroom.