East Point, GA
995 Cedar Ave
Last updated August 13 2019 at 11:01 AM

995 Cedar Ave

995 Cedar Avenue · No Longer Available
East Point
Location

995 Cedar Avenue, East Point, GA 30344
River Park

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bed 1 Bath in East Point! - Register for a self-showing! Click or Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience:https://secure.rently.com/properties/949654

2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom this property is in a great location!

To Apply:

Visit our website at www.myatlantarental.com. Select the Available Homes tab, locate the property, and click the Apply Now button in the description. The Application Fee is $50 per occupant over 18 years old and is non-refundable.

Rental Qualifications:

Verifiable income must be 3x the monthly rental amount (Please note: Child Support will not be accepted as verifiable income.)
No Evictions or Felonies within the past 5 years - You will be denied if you have any unpaid judgment.
No open bankruptcies
Minimum Credit Score 550
Deposits vary dependent on applicants application, however, the minimum required deposit equals to one month's rent.
If you have pets, there is a $350 non-refundable pet deposit. Please note that some breed restrictions may apply.
The approval process is based on the most qualified applicant

Section 8 Qualifications:
Minimum Credit Score of 550
Minimum Income Requirement 1200
No evictions or felonies within the past 5 years
No open judgments

For additional information, please call (770)733-1756. Office Hours are Monday Friday 8:30a 5:00p

We do not advertise on Craigslist. 995 Cedar Ave is currently being rented for $850/mo by Citiside Properties, LLC. If you see an ad advertising a lower amount or listed on Craigslist, it is a scam. Accuracy can be verified by visiting www.myatlantarental.com/vacancies

(RLNE5028154)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 995 Cedar Ave have any available units?
995 Cedar Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
Is 995 Cedar Ave currently offering any rent specials?
995 Cedar Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 995 Cedar Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 995 Cedar Ave is pet friendly.
Does 995 Cedar Ave offer parking?
No, 995 Cedar Ave does not offer parking.
Does 995 Cedar Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 995 Cedar Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 995 Cedar Ave have a pool?
No, 995 Cedar Ave does not have a pool.
Does 995 Cedar Ave have accessible units?
No, 995 Cedar Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 995 Cedar Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 995 Cedar Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 995 Cedar Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 995 Cedar Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
