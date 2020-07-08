All apartments in East Point
994 Poplar Street
994 Poplar Street

994 Poplar Street · No Longer Available
Location

994 Poplar Street, East Point, GA 30344
River Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Register for a self-showing TODAY between the hours of 8am - 8pm!
Click or Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing:
https://secure.rently.com/properties/632540

This 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home is located in a quiet community. Hardwood floors throughout and has a large backyard. Easy access to major highways and public transportation. Minutes away from Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International
Airport.

To Apply:
Visit our website at www.myatlantarental.com. Locate the property and click the “Apply Now” button in the description. The Application fee is $50 per occupant 18+ years old and is non-refundable.

Rental Qualifications:
• Verifiable income must be 3x the monthly rental amount
• No Evictions or Felonies within the past 5 years - You will be denied if you have any unpaid judgment.
• No open bankruptcies
• Deposits vary dependent on applicants application, however, minimum required deposit equals to one month's rent.
• If you have pets, there is $350 non-refundable pet deposit. Please note that some breed restrictions may apply.

Section 8 Welcome! Please list if you have a housing voucher under the additional income section of your application. East point Housing only

For additional information, please call (770)733-1756. Office Hours are Monday – Friday 8:30a – 5:00p

We do not advertise on Craigslist. 994 Poplar St is currently being rented for $1190/mo by Citiside Properties, LLC. If you see an ad advertising a lower amount or listed on Craigslist, it is a scam. Accuracy can be verified by visiting www.myatlantarental.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,190, Application Fee: $50, Available 6/15/18
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 994 Poplar Street have any available units?
994 Poplar Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
Is 994 Poplar Street currently offering any rent specials?
994 Poplar Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 994 Poplar Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 994 Poplar Street is pet friendly.
Does 994 Poplar Street offer parking?
No, 994 Poplar Street does not offer parking.
Does 994 Poplar Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 994 Poplar Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 994 Poplar Street have a pool?
No, 994 Poplar Street does not have a pool.
Does 994 Poplar Street have accessible units?
No, 994 Poplar Street does not have accessible units.
Does 994 Poplar Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 994 Poplar Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 994 Poplar Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 994 Poplar Street does not have units with air conditioning.

