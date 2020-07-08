994 Poplar Street

Amenities

This 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home is located in a quiet community. Hardwood floors throughout and has a large backyard. Easy access to major highways and public transportation. Minutes away from Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International

Airport.



To Apply:

Visit our website at www.myatlantarental.com. Locate the property and click the “Apply Now” button in the description. The Application fee is $50 per occupant 18+ years old and is non-refundable.



Rental Qualifications:

• Verifiable income must be 3x the monthly rental amount

• No Evictions or Felonies within the past 5 years - You will be denied if you have any unpaid judgment.

• No open bankruptcies

• Deposits vary dependent on applicants application, however, minimum required deposit equals to one month's rent.

• If you have pets, there is $350 non-refundable pet deposit. Please note that some breed restrictions may apply.



Section 8 Welcome! Please list if you have a housing voucher under the additional income section of your application. East point Housing only



For additional information, please call (770)733-1756. Office Hours are Monday – Friday 8:30a – 5:00p



We do not advertise on Craigslist. 994 Poplar St is currently being rented for $1190/mo by Citiside Properties, LLC. If you see an ad advertising a lower amount or listed on Craigslist, it is a scam. Accuracy can be verified by visiting www.myatlantarental.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,190, Application Fee: $50, Available 6/15/18

