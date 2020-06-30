4697 Highpoint Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Picture perfect 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home available in Heritage Park community! This immaculately-kept home features a large living area, kitchen with stained cabinets and ample counter space, lots of natural light, and an open floor plan with extra space for an office/sitting/dining area or whatever your heart desires! Feel right at home in your oversized master suite with walk-in closet, separate soaking tub and shower, and PRIVATE BALCONY. 2 additional spacious bedrooms, laundry upstairs, private rear entry, 2-car garage and more. Welcome home!

