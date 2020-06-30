All apartments in East Point
4697 Highpoint Lane

Location

4697 Highpoint Lane, East Point, GA 30349

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Picture perfect 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home available in Heritage Park community! This immaculately-kept home features a large living area, kitchen with stained cabinets and ample counter space, lots of natural light, and an open floor plan with extra space for an office/sitting/dining area or whatever your heart desires! Feel right at home in your oversized master suite with walk-in closet, separate soaking tub and shower, and PRIVATE BALCONY. 2 additional spacious bedrooms, laundry upstairs, private rear entry, 2-car garage and more. Welcome home!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4697 Highpoint Lane have any available units?
4697 Highpoint Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 4697 Highpoint Lane have?
Some of 4697 Highpoint Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4697 Highpoint Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4697 Highpoint Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4697 Highpoint Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4697 Highpoint Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 4697 Highpoint Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4697 Highpoint Lane offers parking.
Does 4697 Highpoint Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4697 Highpoint Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4697 Highpoint Lane have a pool?
No, 4697 Highpoint Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4697 Highpoint Lane have accessible units?
No, 4697 Highpoint Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4697 Highpoint Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4697 Highpoint Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4697 Highpoint Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4697 Highpoint Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

