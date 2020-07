Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage hot tub

This spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home features a family room with cozy fireplace, dining room and 2 story living room. The kitchen is equipped with an electric stove, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator. Upstairs you will find the spa like master suite, 2 guest bedrooms, guest bathroom and laundry room. A 2 car garage with automatic opener completes this lovely home. This one won't last long. Call to schedule a viewing.

Available within 2 weeks of approved application!