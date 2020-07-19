4560 Parkview Square

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities playground pool

Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath End unit townhome conveniently located near Camp Creek Marketplace, Welcome All Park and Multipurpose facility for great shopping, restaurants & family recreation. Many upgrades including Nest thermostats, cameras and USB capable outlets throughout. NEW Flooring and Paint! Hardwood floors on the main and carpet on the top level. Open Kitchen w/ black appliances, breakfast bar, and view into the living/dining area. Spacious living area w/ fireplace and open dining area. Top floor features a large Master Bedroom w/ walk in closet. Master bath w/ a soaking garden tub and separate shower. Secondary bedrooms are spacious w/ ample closet space. 1 full bath in hall. 2 car driveway in rear. Community amenities include a pool, playground, & nice green space. Near Atlanta Airport, I-285, I-85 & MARTA's College Park train station. Please Call 404-609-1929 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING W/ OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM. THANK YOU! Agent Name: S. Nicole Robinson