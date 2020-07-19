All apartments in East Point
Find more places like 4560 Parkview Square.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Point, GA
/
4560 Parkview Square
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4560 Parkview Square

4560 Parkview Square · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4560 Parkview Square, East Point, GA 30349

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath End unit townhome conveniently located near Camp Creek Marketplace, Welcome All Park and Multipurpose facility for great shopping, restaurants & family recreation. Many upgrades including Nest thermostats, cameras and USB capable outlets throughout. NEW Flooring and Paint! Hardwood floors on the main and carpet on the top level. Open Kitchen w/ black appliances, breakfast bar, and view into the living/dining area. Spacious living area w/ fireplace and open dining area. Top floor features a large Master Bedroom w/ walk in closet. Master bath w/ a soaking garden tub and separate shower. Secondary bedrooms are spacious w/ ample closet space. 1 full bath in hall. 2 car driveway in rear. Community amenities include a pool, playground, & nice green space. Near Atlanta Airport, I-285, I-85 & MARTA's College Park train station. Please Call 404-609-1929 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING W/ OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM. THANK YOU! Agent Name: S. Nicole Robinson

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4560 Parkview Square have any available units?
4560 Parkview Square doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 4560 Parkview Square have?
Some of 4560 Parkview Square's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4560 Parkview Square currently offering any rent specials?
4560 Parkview Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4560 Parkview Square pet-friendly?
No, 4560 Parkview Square is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 4560 Parkview Square offer parking?
No, 4560 Parkview Square does not offer parking.
Does 4560 Parkview Square have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4560 Parkview Square does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4560 Parkview Square have a pool?
Yes, 4560 Parkview Square has a pool.
Does 4560 Parkview Square have accessible units?
No, 4560 Parkview Square does not have accessible units.
Does 4560 Parkview Square have units with dishwashers?
No, 4560 Parkview Square does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4560 Parkview Square have units with air conditioning?
No, 4560 Parkview Square does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fulton Pointe
4171 Washington Rd
East Point, GA 30344
The Life at Lakeview
3781 Lakemont Dr
East Point, GA 30337
The Meridian at Redwine
3755 Redwine Rd
East Point, GA 30331

Similar Pages

East Point 1 BedroomsEast Point 2 Bedrooms
East Point Apartments with BalconiesEast Point Pet Friendly Places
East Point Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GACanton, GANorcross, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GACartersville, GALithia Springs, GA
North Druid Hills, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALaGrange, GACollege Park, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
LaGrange CollegeLife University
Morehouse College