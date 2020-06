Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Great Location! This craftsman style corner unit features an open foor plan,hardwood floor on main level, cornet fireplace, spacious kitchen with all black sleek appliances and cherry cabinets, all bedrooms upstairs with new carpet, 1 car garage attached and fenced in backyard and in a gated community. Hurry, it will not last long! Welcome Home!