All apartments in East Point
Find more places like 4151 Park Chase Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Point, GA
/
4151 Park Chase Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4151 Park Chase Drive

4151 Park Chase Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4151 Park Chase Drive, East Point, GA 30344

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
guest parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/feae75f007 ----
Beautiful and spacious 3BR/2.5BA townhome in gated community near Washington Rd & I-285 in East Point. Dedicated parking for 2 cars with single attached garage. (No street parking. Guest parking available.) French doors that open to large fenced in patio - The Best Part! / Upper floor laundry room, W/D included. Large master bedroom with private double vanity sink bathroom. All electric. Stove, fridge, dishwasher and microwave. Wired for alarm. Located 4 miles from Hartsfield Jackson Airport. Minutes from Camp Creek Marketplace.

PRICED RIGHT FOR AN IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!

**Please text Stephanie to schedule a viewing at 770-431-4633
**We never advertise for less nor ask for wire transfers. Please report immediately!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4151 Park Chase Drive have any available units?
4151 Park Chase Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 4151 Park Chase Drive have?
Some of 4151 Park Chase Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4151 Park Chase Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4151 Park Chase Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4151 Park Chase Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4151 Park Chase Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 4151 Park Chase Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4151 Park Chase Drive offers parking.
Does 4151 Park Chase Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4151 Park Chase Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4151 Park Chase Drive have a pool?
No, 4151 Park Chase Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4151 Park Chase Drive have accessible units?
No, 4151 Park Chase Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4151 Park Chase Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4151 Park Chase Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4151 Park Chase Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4151 Park Chase Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Meridian at Redwine
3755 Redwine Rd
East Point, GA 30331
The Life at Lakeview
3781 Lakemont Dr
East Point, GA 30337
Fulton Pointe
4171 Washington Rd
East Point, GA 30344

Similar Pages

East Point 1 BedroomsEast Point 2 Bedrooms
East Point Dog Friendly ApartmentsEast Point Pet Friendly Places
East Point Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GA
Vinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GALaGrange, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
LaGrange CollegeLife University
Morehouse College