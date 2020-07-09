All apartments in East Point
Last updated April 8 2019 at 5:53 PM

3949 Kingfisher Dr

3949 Kingfisher Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3949 Kingfisher Drive, East Point, GA 30349
Lakeside Preserves

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/825905d018 ----
Mint Condition! Gorgeous 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath in Sought after Lakeside Preserve, an active swim/ tennis community. Enjoy your family & friends in this open floor plan boasting a Gourmet kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, eat in breakfast area and view into the family room. Spacious Family room features built-in bookshelves, fireplace, and access to a large deck w/ wooded views. Open dining area and wet bar for all your entertaining needs. Formal living area off foyer w/ coffered ceilings. Top level features a Large Master Bedroom Suite. Master Spa bath w/ double vanity, garden tub, separate shower and walk-in closet. Fantastic Neighborhood amenities incl. a swimming pool, basketball/tennis courts, & clubhouse. Located minutes from Camp Creek Marketplace which is complete with shopping, restaurants, services and entertainment. Please Call 404-609-1929 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING W/ OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM. THANK YOU! Agent Name: S. Nicole Robinson

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3949 Kingfisher Dr have any available units?
3949 Kingfisher Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 3949 Kingfisher Dr have?
Some of 3949 Kingfisher Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3949 Kingfisher Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3949 Kingfisher Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3949 Kingfisher Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3949 Kingfisher Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 3949 Kingfisher Dr offer parking?
No, 3949 Kingfisher Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3949 Kingfisher Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3949 Kingfisher Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3949 Kingfisher Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3949 Kingfisher Dr has a pool.
Does 3949 Kingfisher Dr have accessible units?
No, 3949 Kingfisher Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3949 Kingfisher Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3949 Kingfisher Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3949 Kingfisher Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3949 Kingfisher Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

