3949 Kingfisher Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters stainless steel walk in closets pool basketball court

Mint Condition! Gorgeous 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath in Sought after Lakeside Preserve, an active swim/ tennis community. Enjoy your family & friends in this open floor plan boasting a Gourmet kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, eat in breakfast area and view into the family room. Spacious Family room features built-in bookshelves, fireplace, and access to a large deck w/ wooded views. Open dining area and wet bar for all your entertaining needs. Formal living area off foyer w/ coffered ceilings. Top level features a Large Master Bedroom Suite. Master Spa bath w/ double vanity, garden tub, separate shower and walk-in closet. Fantastic Neighborhood amenities incl. a swimming pool, basketball/tennis courts, & clubhouse. Located minutes from Camp Creek Marketplace which is complete with shopping, restaurants, services and entertainment. Please Call 404-609-1929 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING W/ OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM. THANK YOU! Agent Name: S. Nicole Robinson