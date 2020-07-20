3736 Lake Enclave Way

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1d0c791049 ---- Large 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Lakeside Preserve! Located close to I-285, Camp Creek Marketplace & the Airport. 2 Story Foyer Featuring a formal Dining and Living area on each side. Spacious Bonus Room on the main level. Open Kitchen w/ granite counter tops, Stainless steel appliances, eat-in breakfast area, and view into Family rm. Open Family Rm w/ Fireplace. Top Level features a large Loft area. Spacious Master Bedroom w/ trey ceilings and dual walk-in closets. Master spa bath w/ double vanity, garden tub and separate shower. 3 spacious secondary bedrooms w/ ample closet space. 1 Full bath w/ double vanity in hall. 2 car Garage. Neighborhood amenties include swim/tennis, clubhouse, playground & access to a community lake. Zoned for well renowned Westlake High School! NO Deposit Down for a qualified applicant. This home is registered with obligo.com , Please Call 404-800-3130 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING WITH OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM. THANK YOU! Agent Name: S. Nicole Robinson