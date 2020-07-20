3736 Lake Enclave Way

Amenities

granite counters garage stainless steel walk in closets pool playground

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage hot tub tennis court

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1d0c791049 ---- Large 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Lakeside Preserve! Located close to I-285, Camp Creek Marketplace & the Airport. 2 Story Foyer Featuring a formal Dining and Living area on each side. Spacious Bonus Room on the main level. Open Kitchen w/ granite counter tops, Stainless steel appliances, eat-in breakfast area, and view into Family rm. Open Family Rm w/ Fireplace. Top Level features a large Loft area. Spacious Master Bedroom w/ trey ceilings and dual walk-in closets. Master spa bath w/ double vanity, garden tub and separate shower. 3 spacious secondary bedrooms w/ ample closet space. 1 Full bath w/ double vanity in hall. 2 car Garage. Neighborhood amenties include swim/tennis, clubhouse, playground & access to a community lake. Zoned for well renowned Westlake High School! NO Deposit Down for a qualified applicant. This home is registered with obligo.com , Please Call 404-800-3130 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING WITH OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM. THANK YOU! Agent Name: S. Nicole Robinson