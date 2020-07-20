All apartments in East Point
3736 Lake Enclave Way

3736 Lake Enclave Way · No Longer Available
Location

3736 Lake Enclave Way, East Point, GA 30349
Lakeside Preserves

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1d0c791049 ---- Large 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Lakeside Preserve! Located close to I-285, Camp Creek Marketplace & the Airport. 2 Story Foyer Featuring a formal Dining and Living area on each side. Spacious Bonus Room on the main level. Open Kitchen w/ granite counter tops, Stainless steel appliances, eat-in breakfast area, and view into Family rm. Open Family Rm w/ Fireplace. Top Level features a large Loft area. Spacious Master Bedroom w/ trey ceilings and dual walk-in closets. Master spa bath w/ double vanity, garden tub and separate shower. 3 spacious secondary bedrooms w/ ample closet space. 1 Full bath w/ double vanity in hall. 2 car Garage. Neighborhood amenties include swim/tennis, clubhouse, playground & access to a community lake. Zoned for well renowned Westlake High School! NO Deposit Down for a qualified applicant. This home is registered with obligo.com , Please Call 404-800-3130 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING WITH OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM. THANK YOU! Agent Name: S. Nicole Robinson

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3736 Lake Enclave Way have any available units?
3736 Lake Enclave Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 3736 Lake Enclave Way have?
Some of 3736 Lake Enclave Way's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3736 Lake Enclave Way currently offering any rent specials?
3736 Lake Enclave Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3736 Lake Enclave Way pet-friendly?
No, 3736 Lake Enclave Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 3736 Lake Enclave Way offer parking?
Yes, 3736 Lake Enclave Way offers parking.
Does 3736 Lake Enclave Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3736 Lake Enclave Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3736 Lake Enclave Way have a pool?
Yes, 3736 Lake Enclave Way has a pool.
Does 3736 Lake Enclave Way have accessible units?
No, 3736 Lake Enclave Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3736 Lake Enclave Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3736 Lake Enclave Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3736 Lake Enclave Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3736 Lake Enclave Way does not have units with air conditioning.
