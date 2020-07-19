All apartments in East Point
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3242, Drexel Lane

3242 Drexel Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3242 Drexel Lane, East Point, GA 30344

Amenities

granite counters
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
*Unit pictures represent newly renovated apartment homes pricing $850. up per month.

Current listing is for standard 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment home. Both floorplan styles available
Greenwood at Marketplace under NEW MANAGEMENT AND OWNERSHIP. We are currently undergoing a multi-million dollar renovation and things are looking fabulous!!!

Standard New Features you will find in our gorgeous apartment homes include:

• New Kitchens with Espresso Cabinets
• Real Granite Counter tops
• Wood Style Plank Flooring
• New plush carpet in bedrooms
• Premium Lighting
• Satin Finish Faucets
• 2” Faux Wood Blinds
• Black Appliance Package
• New bathroom vanities with designer mirrors

Here are a just a few of the spectacular community features you will enjoy when you choose Greenwood at Marketplace for your new apartment home:

* 24-Hour Emergency Maintenance
* Spacious Wall to Wall Closets

Additional Features Available or Coming Soon:

• Beautiful New Building Exteriors
• Manicured Landscaping

* Location -- Minutes from Hartsfield-Jackson Airport, Market Place at Camp Creek shopping and restaurants. Transit access. Minutes from downtown Atlanta with immediate access to Interstate 285, Interstate 85 and Langford Parkway.

NOW PRE-LEASING!!!!!!

Please call us: 404-765-4926

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3242, Drexel Lane have any available units?
3242, Drexel Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 3242, Drexel Lane have?
Some of 3242, Drexel Lane's amenities include granite counters, 24hr maintenance, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3242, Drexel Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3242, Drexel Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3242, Drexel Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3242, Drexel Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 3242, Drexel Lane offer parking?
No, 3242, Drexel Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3242, Drexel Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3242, Drexel Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3242, Drexel Lane have a pool?
No, 3242, Drexel Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3242, Drexel Lane have accessible units?
No, 3242, Drexel Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3242, Drexel Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3242, Drexel Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3242, Drexel Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3242, Drexel Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
