3242, Drexel Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities 24hr maintenance

*Unit pictures represent newly renovated apartment homes pricing $850. up per month.



Current listing is for standard 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment home. Both floorplan styles available

Greenwood at Marketplace under NEW MANAGEMENT AND OWNERSHIP. We are currently undergoing a multi-million dollar renovation and things are looking fabulous!!!



Standard New Features you will find in our gorgeous apartment homes include:



• New Kitchens with Espresso Cabinets

• Real Granite Counter tops

• Wood Style Plank Flooring

• New plush carpet in bedrooms

• Premium Lighting

• Satin Finish Faucets

• 2” Faux Wood Blinds

• Black Appliance Package

• New bathroom vanities with designer mirrors



Here are a just a few of the spectacular community features you will enjoy when you choose Greenwood at Marketplace for your new apartment home:



* 24-Hour Emergency Maintenance

* Spacious Wall to Wall Closets



Additional Features Available or Coming Soon:



• Beautiful New Building Exteriors

• Manicured Landscaping



* Location -- Minutes from Hartsfield-Jackson Airport, Market Place at Camp Creek shopping and restaurants. Transit access. Minutes from downtown Atlanta with immediate access to Interstate 285, Interstate 85 and Langford Parkway.



NOW PRE-LEASING!!!!!!



Please call us: 404-765-4926