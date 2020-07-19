3242, Drexel Lane

Amenities
*Unit pictures represent newly renovated apartment homes pricing $850. up per month.
Current listing is for standard 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment home. Both floorplan styles available
Greenwood at Marketplace under NEW MANAGEMENT AND OWNERSHIP. We are currently undergoing a multi-million dollar renovation and things are looking fabulous!!!
Standard New Features you will find in our gorgeous apartment homes include:
• New Kitchens with Espresso Cabinets
• Real Granite Counter tops
• Wood Style Plank Flooring
• New plush carpet in bedrooms
• Premium Lighting
• Satin Finish Faucets
• 2” Faux Wood Blinds
• Black Appliance Package
• New bathroom vanities with designer mirrors
Here are a just a few of the spectacular community features you will enjoy when you choose Greenwood at Marketplace for your new apartment home:
* 24-Hour Emergency Maintenance
* Spacious Wall to Wall Closets
Additional Features Available or Coming Soon:
• Beautiful New Building Exteriors
• Manicured Landscaping
* Location -- Minutes from Hartsfield-Jackson Airport, Market Place at Camp Creek shopping and restaurants. Transit access. Minutes from downtown Atlanta with immediate access to Interstate 285, Interstate 85 and Langford Parkway.
NOW PRE-LEASING!!!!!!
Please call us: 404-765-4926