Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This beautiful recently renovated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is located in the suburbs of East Point GA. Home will be ready to move in October 15,2018.



If you are interested in the property please call your office.

Tenant must obtain renter insurance while renting. Dogs are allowed up to 50 lbs. w/ non-refundable deposit.