3024 North Street

Quaint brick two bedrooms and one bath single floor unit for rent. All solid surfaces; no carpet. Washer/dryer hookups in kitchen. This duplex is on a great, elevated lot. Separate driveway and front entryway.



Rental Qualifications:

• Verifiable income must be 3x the monthly rental amount

• No Felonies or Evictions within the past 5 years - You will be denied if you have any unpaid judgment.

• Deposits vary dependent on applicants application, however, the minimum required deposit equals to one month's rent.

• NO PETS ALLOWED!!!



For additional information, please call (770)733-1756. Office Hours are Monday – Friday 8:30a – 5:00p



Scam Alert: We do not advertise on Craigslist. 3024 North St is currently being rented for $795/mo by Citiside Properties, LLC. If you see an ad advertising a lower amount or listed on Craigslist, it is a scam. Accuracy can be verified by visiting www.myatlantarental.com/vacancies



Rental Terms: Rent: $795, Application Fee: $50, Available Now

