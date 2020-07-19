All apartments in East Point
Find more places like 3024 North Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Point, GA
/
3024 North Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3024 North Street

3024 North Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3024 North Street, East Point, GA 30344
East Washington

Amenities

w/d hookup
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Register for a self-showing!

Click or Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience:
https://secure.rently.com/properties/784229

Quaint brick two bedrooms and one bath single floor unit for rent. All solid surfaces; no carpet. Washer/dryer hookups in kitchen. This duplex is on a great, elevated lot. Separate driveway and front entryway.

To Apply:
Visit our website at www.myatlantarental.com. Select the “Available Homes” tab, locate the property, and click the “Apply Now” button in the description. The Application fee is $50 per occupant over 18 years old and is non-refundable.

Rental Qualifications:
• Verifiable income must be 3x the monthly rental amount
• No Felonies or Evictions within the past 5 years - You will be denied if you have any unpaid judgment.
• Deposits vary dependent on applicants application, however, the minimum required deposit equals to one month's rent.
• NO PETS ALLOWED!!!

For additional information, please call (770)733-1756. Office Hours are Monday – Friday 8:30a – 5:00p

Scam Alert: We do not advertise on Craigslist. 3024 North St is currently being rented for $795/mo by Citiside Properties, LLC. If you see an ad advertising a lower amount or listed on Craigslist, it is a scam. Accuracy can be verified by visiting www.myatlantarental.com/vacancies

Rental Terms: Rent: $795, Application Fee: $50, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3024 North Street have any available units?
3024 North Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
Is 3024 North Street currently offering any rent specials?
3024 North Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3024 North Street pet-friendly?
No, 3024 North Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 3024 North Street offer parking?
No, 3024 North Street does not offer parking.
Does 3024 North Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3024 North Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3024 North Street have a pool?
No, 3024 North Street does not have a pool.
Does 3024 North Street have accessible units?
No, 3024 North Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3024 North Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3024 North Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3024 North Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3024 North Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fulton Pointe
4171 Washington Rd
East Point, GA 30344
The Meridian at Redwine
3755 Redwine Rd
East Point, GA 30331
The Life at Lakeview
3781 Lakemont Dr
East Point, GA 30337

Similar Pages

East Point 1 BedroomsEast Point 2 Bedrooms
East Point Apartments with BalconiesEast Point Pet Friendly Places
East Point Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GACanton, GANorcross, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GACartersville, GALithia Springs, GA
North Druid Hills, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALaGrange, GACollege Park, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
LaGrange CollegeLife University
Morehouse College