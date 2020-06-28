All apartments in East Point
Find more places like 2969 Park Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Point, GA
/
2969 Park Street
Last updated January 8 2020 at 10:07 PM

2969 Park Street

2969 Park Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2969 Park Street, East Point, GA 30344
Center Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Restoration on Park is a newly renovated and landscaped 10 unit apartment complex in the heart of East Point. Each unit features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer connection, and onsite private parking. Very accessible to East Point train Station (3 blocks), East Point Center Hill Community(1 block), Historic College Park ( 3 blocks), Hartsfield Atlanta Airport (7 min drive), 5 mins to Woodward Academy, and restaurants and shops are on Main Street. Available Sept 5th view by appointment only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2969 Park Street have any available units?
2969 Park Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 2969 Park Street have?
Some of 2969 Park Street's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2969 Park Street currently offering any rent specials?
2969 Park Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2969 Park Street pet-friendly?
No, 2969 Park Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 2969 Park Street offer parking?
Yes, 2969 Park Street offers parking.
Does 2969 Park Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2969 Park Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2969 Park Street have a pool?
No, 2969 Park Street does not have a pool.
Does 2969 Park Street have accessible units?
No, 2969 Park Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2969 Park Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2969 Park Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2969 Park Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2969 Park Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fulton Pointe
4171 Washington Rd
East Point, GA 30344
The Meridian at Redwine
3755 Redwine Rd
East Point, GA 30331
The Life at Lakeview
3781 Lakemont Dr
East Point, GA 30337

Similar Pages

East Point 1 BedroomsEast Point 2 Bedrooms
East Point Dog Friendly ApartmentsEast Point Pet Friendly Places
East Point Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GA
Vinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GALaGrange, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
LaGrange CollegeLife University
Morehouse College