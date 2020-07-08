All apartments in East Point
2942 Harlan Drive
Last updated December 19 2019 at 1:49 PM

2942 Harlan Drive

2942 Harlan Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2942 Harlan Drive, East Point, GA 30344
River Park

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Perfect place to call home! Come see this incredible newly renovated duplex with brand new flooring and fresh paint throughout! This duplex boasts updated kitchen appliances with stainless steel fridge. Professionally cleaned and maintained. Must see the modern and spacious interior of these units. Complete with beautiful front yard and a fence for privacy, these are a great deal!

2942 available! Key in lockbox

Rental Terms: Rent: $850, Application Fee: $85, Security Deposit: $850, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2942 Harlan Drive have any available units?
2942 Harlan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
Is 2942 Harlan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2942 Harlan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2942 Harlan Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2942 Harlan Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 2942 Harlan Drive offer parking?
No, 2942 Harlan Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2942 Harlan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2942 Harlan Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2942 Harlan Drive have a pool?
No, 2942 Harlan Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2942 Harlan Drive have accessible units?
No, 2942 Harlan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2942 Harlan Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2942 Harlan Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2942 Harlan Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2942 Harlan Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

