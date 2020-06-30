All apartments in East Point
Find more places like 2912 Akron Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Point, GA
/
2912 Akron Street
Last updated April 1 2020 at 5:10 PM

2912 Akron Street

2912 Akron Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2912 Akron Street, East Point, GA 30344
River Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** Adorable 3 BR 2 BA convenient to airport, downtown Atlanta & Hapeville. Move-in ready with sunny kitchen, gorgeous cabinets, SS appliances and cozy breakfast nook. Pass through from kitchen to dining area - great for entertaining in spacious sunny living and dining rooms. Master bedroom has its own master bathroom. Enjoy covered back porch with patio. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

High school: Tri-cities High School

Middle school: Paul D. West Middle School

Elementary school: Parklane Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2912 Akron Street have any available units?
2912 Akron Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
Is 2912 Akron Street currently offering any rent specials?
2912 Akron Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2912 Akron Street pet-friendly?
No, 2912 Akron Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 2912 Akron Street offer parking?
No, 2912 Akron Street does not offer parking.
Does 2912 Akron Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2912 Akron Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2912 Akron Street have a pool?
No, 2912 Akron Street does not have a pool.
Does 2912 Akron Street have accessible units?
No, 2912 Akron Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2912 Akron Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2912 Akron Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2912 Akron Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2912 Akron Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fulton Pointe
4171 Washington Rd
East Point, GA 30344
The Life at Lakeview
3781 Lakemont Dr
East Point, GA 30337
The Meridian at Redwine
3755 Redwine Rd
East Point, GA 30331

Similar Pages

East Point 1 BedroomsEast Point 2 Bedrooms
East Point Dog Friendly ApartmentsEast Point Pet Friendly Places
East Point Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GA
Vinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GALaGrange, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
LaGrange CollegeLife University
Morehouse College