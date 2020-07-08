2892 Bayard St

Amenities

Lovely 2 Bedroom Bungalow in Atlanta East Point



This lovely home features hard wood floors, plenty of natural light, fresh paint, all new appliances, a 2 car drive way, central air, recess lighting, simplisafe 24/7 security system, and inside laundry room. Internet included. Minutes from the new Tyler Perry Studios, hospital, 10 minutes away from Hartsfield-Jackson airport and 15 minutes from downtown Atlanta. Applicants will require a credit check, proof of employment, and renters insurance.



New Appliances include gas stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer

