2892 Bayard St

Lovely 2 Bedroom Bungalow in Atlanta East Point - Property Id: 139591
This lovely home features hard wood floors, plenty of natural light, fresh paint, all new appliances, a 2 car drive way, central air, recess lighting, simplisafe 24/7 security system, and inside laundry room. Internet included. Minutes from the new Tyler Perry Studios, hospital, 10 minutes away from Hartsfield-Jackson airport and 15 minutes from downtown Atlanta. Applicants will require a credit check, proof of employment, and renters insurance.
New Appliances include gas stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer
