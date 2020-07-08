All apartments in East Point
Find more places like 2892 Bayard St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Point, GA
/
2892 Bayard St
Last updated January 16 2020 at 12:01 PM

2892 Bayard St

2892 Bayard Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2892 Bayard Street, East Point, GA 30344
East Washington

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
Lovely 2 Bedroom Bungalow in Atlanta East Point - Property Id: 139591

This lovely home features hard wood floors, plenty of natural light, fresh paint, all new appliances, a 2 car drive way, central air, recess lighting, simplisafe 24/7 security system, and inside laundry room. Internet included. Minutes from the new Tyler Perry Studios, hospital, 10 minutes away from Hartsfield-Jackson airport and 15 minutes from downtown Atlanta. Applicants will require a credit check, proof of employment, and renters insurance.

New Appliances include gas stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/139591
Property Id 139591

(RLNE5408862)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2892 Bayard St have any available units?
2892 Bayard St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 2892 Bayard St have?
Some of 2892 Bayard St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2892 Bayard St currently offering any rent specials?
2892 Bayard St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2892 Bayard St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2892 Bayard St is pet friendly.
Does 2892 Bayard St offer parking?
No, 2892 Bayard St does not offer parking.
Does 2892 Bayard St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2892 Bayard St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2892 Bayard St have a pool?
No, 2892 Bayard St does not have a pool.
Does 2892 Bayard St have accessible units?
No, 2892 Bayard St does not have accessible units.
Does 2892 Bayard St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2892 Bayard St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2892 Bayard St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2892 Bayard St has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fulton Pointe
4171 Washington Rd
East Point, GA 30344
The Meridian at Redwine
3755 Redwine Rd
East Point, GA 30331
The Life at Lakeview
3781 Lakemont Dr
East Point, GA 30337

Similar Pages

East Point 1 BedroomsEast Point 2 Bedrooms
East Point Dog Friendly ApartmentsEast Point Pet Friendly Places
East Point Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GA
Vinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GALaGrange, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
LaGrange CollegeLife University
Morehouse College