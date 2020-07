Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 dog park parking

Available now. Convenient to everything. Located just around the corner from East Point's Walmart. MARTA bus stop steps away from the front door. Carpeted living room opens into the eat in kitchen, which includes electric stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. Vinyl flooring in kitchen and bath. Laundry area is located just off the kitchen. Convenient parking in front. Section 8 Welcome. No pets. Total electric unit.