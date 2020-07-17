All apartments in East Point
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

2652 Bayard St B

2652 North Bayard Street · (404) 308-5016
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2652 North Bayard Street, East Point, GA 30344
Jefferson Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit B · Avail. Aug 1

$950

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit B Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous 2/1 Jefferson Park - Upstairs Unit - Property Id: 306074

This highly desirable rental sits in the great neighborhood of Jefferson Park and is the top unit of a two story duplex. Sitting back from the street gives it a tucked away feeling, and the second story amidst the pines gives this a tree-house feel. It has been recently upgraded with new flooring, windows, and appliances. All the comforts of a modern living have been tucked into this unit, making this rental feel like your own home!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2652-bayard-st-east-point-ga-unit-b/306074
Property Id 306074

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5958076)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2652 Bayard St B have any available units?
2652 Bayard St B has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2652 Bayard St B have?
Some of 2652 Bayard St B's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2652 Bayard St B currently offering any rent specials?
2652 Bayard St B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2652 Bayard St B pet-friendly?
No, 2652 Bayard St B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 2652 Bayard St B offer parking?
No, 2652 Bayard St B does not offer parking.
Does 2652 Bayard St B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2652 Bayard St B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2652 Bayard St B have a pool?
No, 2652 Bayard St B does not have a pool.
Does 2652 Bayard St B have accessible units?
No, 2652 Bayard St B does not have accessible units.
Does 2652 Bayard St B have units with dishwashers?
No, 2652 Bayard St B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2652 Bayard St B have units with air conditioning?
No, 2652 Bayard St B does not have units with air conditioning.
