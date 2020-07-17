2652 Bayard St B

Amenities

Unit B Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous 2/1 Jefferson Park - Upstairs Unit



This highly desirable rental sits in the great neighborhood of Jefferson Park and is the top unit of a two story duplex. Sitting back from the street gives it a tucked away feeling, and the second story amidst the pines gives this a tree-house feel. It has been recently upgraded with new flooring, windows, and appliances. All the comforts of a modern living have been tucked into this unit, making this rental feel like your own home!

Property Id 306074



No Pets Allowed



