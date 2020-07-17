2652 Bayard St B

Amenities
Unit B Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous 2/1 Jefferson Park - Upstairs Unit - Property Id: 306074
This highly desirable rental sits in the great neighborhood of Jefferson Park and is the top unit of a two story duplex. Sitting back from the street gives it a tucked away feeling, and the second story amidst the pines gives this a tree-house feel. It has been recently upgraded with new flooring, windows, and appliances. All the comforts of a modern living have been tucked into this unit, making this rental feel like your own home!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2652-bayard-st-east-point-ga-unit-b/306074
Property Id 306074
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5958076)