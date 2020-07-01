2650 E Woodland Cir

Amenities

Popular Jefferson Park 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Cottage in convenient East Point with Den and Sunporch. Original hardwood floors throughout Living Room, Dining Room and Bedrooms. Recently updated Bath with period ceramic tiled floor. Light and bright Sunporch off the Living Room provides additional living space. A bonus room off the Kitchen, could be used as Den/Home Office. Off street parking in paved driveway. Dogs and cats oks. $250 half pet fee/half pet deposit. One dog limit, but owner is ok with a dog and a cat or two cats for $400 half pet fee/half deposit.