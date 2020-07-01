All apartments in East Point
2650 E Woodland Cir

2650 Woodland Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2650 Woodland Circle, East Point, GA 30344
Jefferson Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Popular Jefferson Park 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Cottage in convenient East Point with Den and Sunporch. Original hardwood floors throughout Living Room, Dining Room and Bedrooms. Recently updated Bath with period ceramic tiled floor. Light and bright Sunporch off the Living Room provides additional living space. A bonus room off the Kitchen, could be used as Den/Home Office. Off street parking in paved driveway. Dogs and cats oks. $250 half pet fee/half pet deposit. One dog limit, but owner is ok with a dog and a cat or two cats for $400 half pet fee/half deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2650 E Woodland Cir have any available units?
2650 E Woodland Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 2650 E Woodland Cir have?
Some of 2650 E Woodland Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2650 E Woodland Cir currently offering any rent specials?
2650 E Woodland Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2650 E Woodland Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 2650 E Woodland Cir is pet friendly.
Does 2650 E Woodland Cir offer parking?
Yes, 2650 E Woodland Cir offers parking.
Does 2650 E Woodland Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2650 E Woodland Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2650 E Woodland Cir have a pool?
No, 2650 E Woodland Cir does not have a pool.
Does 2650 E Woodland Cir have accessible units?
No, 2650 E Woodland Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 2650 E Woodland Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2650 E Woodland Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 2650 E Woodland Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2650 E Woodland Cir has units with air conditioning.

