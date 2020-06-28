2595 E Woodland Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This beautifully renovated 2 bedroom/2 bath carriage house is located in the fabulous neighborhood of Jefferson Park. A large entry welcomes you as you enter the home and leads you into an open floor-plan living room, dining room and kitchen. The kitchen includes a gas stove, built in microwave, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Both bedrooms are located on the second floor. French doors lead to a beautiful pergola and private backyard patio. Great for entertaining! 1 car garage. Alarm monitoring is included if tenant willing to set up a land line. Washer & dryer included for your convenience. Year round lawn care provided at no additional charge. This home is close to East Point Marta, shopping, restaurants, South Fulton Hospital, and Hartsfield Jackson airport. Cats are allowed with $300 pet deposit. No section 8.