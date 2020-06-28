All apartments in East Point
Last updated September 19 2019 at 7:35 AM

2595 E Woodland Cir

2595 East Woodland Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2595 East Woodland Circle, East Point, GA 30344
Jefferson Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautifully renovated 2 bedroom/2 bath carriage house is located in the fabulous neighborhood of Jefferson Park. A large entry welcomes you as you enter the home and leads you into an open floor-plan living room, dining room and kitchen. The kitchen includes a gas stove, built in microwave, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Both bedrooms are located on the second floor. French doors lead to a beautiful pergola and private backyard patio. Great for entertaining! 1 car garage. Alarm monitoring is included if tenant willing to set up a land line. Washer & dryer included for your convenience. Year round lawn care provided at no additional charge. This home is close to East Point Marta, shopping, restaurants, South Fulton Hospital, and Hartsfield Jackson airport. Cats are allowed with $300 pet deposit. No section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2595 E Woodland Cir have any available units?
2595 E Woodland Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 2595 E Woodland Cir have?
Some of 2595 E Woodland Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2595 E Woodland Cir currently offering any rent specials?
2595 E Woodland Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2595 E Woodland Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 2595 E Woodland Cir is pet friendly.
Does 2595 E Woodland Cir offer parking?
Yes, 2595 E Woodland Cir offers parking.
Does 2595 E Woodland Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2595 E Woodland Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2595 E Woodland Cir have a pool?
No, 2595 E Woodland Cir does not have a pool.
Does 2595 E Woodland Cir have accessible units?
No, 2595 E Woodland Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 2595 E Woodland Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2595 E Woodland Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 2595 E Woodland Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2595 E Woodland Cir has units with air conditioning.
