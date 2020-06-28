All apartments in East Point
Last updated September 27 2019 at 8:49 PM

2582 Westchester Drive

2582 Westchester Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2582 Westchester Drive, East Point, GA 30344
Headland

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly renovated, light-filled 3 bed / 2 bath home. Hardwoods throughout. Ensuite master bathroom. Washer and Dryer hookup. Large corner lot with plenty of parking. Partially finished basement with ample space for storage. Gorgeous backyard ready for fall cookouts! / Please allow 48 hours for showing approval.

Self Touring Option on Rently.com

We do not advertise on Craigslist.

Exclusively Marketed by:

HNN Atlanta Inc.
Office: 404-464-8087
www.hnnatlanta.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,050, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,050, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2582 Westchester Drive have any available units?
2582 Westchester Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 2582 Westchester Drive have?
Some of 2582 Westchester Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2582 Westchester Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2582 Westchester Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2582 Westchester Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2582 Westchester Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2582 Westchester Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2582 Westchester Drive offers parking.
Does 2582 Westchester Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2582 Westchester Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2582 Westchester Drive have a pool?
No, 2582 Westchester Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2582 Westchester Drive have accessible units?
No, 2582 Westchester Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2582 Westchester Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2582 Westchester Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2582 Westchester Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2582 Westchester Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
