All apartments in East Point
Find more places like 2550 Graywall Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Point, GA
/
2550 Graywall Street
Last updated May 3 2020 at 10:38 AM

2550 Graywall Street

2550 Graywall Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2550 Graywall Street, East Point, GA 30344

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This property is definitely a city address. Well located in East point , Conley Hills Subdivision. Tons of possibility. Feature hardwood floors through the entire property, 4 sides brick, great level backyard and a huge unfinished basement that brings great possibilities. It has a lot of living to do and lots of room for it in this. This property has endless possibilities.

Additional deposit of $250 if you have pets.

Link for virtual walk through:
https://youtu.be/GOLtrfWO4pk

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/2550-graywall-st-east-point-ga-30344-usa/d880cffb-9250-4ca9-b569-f79bf68c8215

(RLNE5733400)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2550 Graywall Street have any available units?
2550 Graywall Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 2550 Graywall Street have?
Some of 2550 Graywall Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2550 Graywall Street currently offering any rent specials?
2550 Graywall Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2550 Graywall Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2550 Graywall Street is pet friendly.
Does 2550 Graywall Street offer parking?
Yes, 2550 Graywall Street offers parking.
Does 2550 Graywall Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2550 Graywall Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2550 Graywall Street have a pool?
No, 2550 Graywall Street does not have a pool.
Does 2550 Graywall Street have accessible units?
No, 2550 Graywall Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2550 Graywall Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2550 Graywall Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2550 Graywall Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2550 Graywall Street has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Life at Lakeview
3781 Lakemont Dr
East Point, GA 30337
Fulton Pointe
4171 Washington Rd
East Point, GA 30344
The Meridian at Redwine
3755 Redwine Rd
East Point, GA 30331

Similar Pages

East Point 1 BedroomsEast Point 2 Bedrooms
East Point Dog Friendly ApartmentsEast Point Pet Friendly Places
East Point Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GA
Vinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GALaGrange, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
LaGrange CollegeLife University
Morehouse College