East Point, GA
2513 Connally Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2513 Connally Dr

2513 Connally Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2513 Connally Drive, East Point, GA 30344
Ivydale

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f2f21d80db ----
Beautifully appointed & remodeled Craftsman 2 BR Bungalow in established East Point community. Beautiful Hardwood floors throughout. Fully remodeled Kitchen w/ white cabinets, granite counter tops, and Stainless Steel appliances. Spacious Living area w/ decorative fireplace. 2 spacious Bedrooms w/ ample closet space. Fully renovated Full bath in hall. Huge Fenced backyard. Minutes to Downtown East Point and Historic College Park. Close to MARTA, Hartsfield airport, downtown Atlanta & Tyler Perry Studios. Please Call 404-609-0144 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING WITH OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM. THANK YOU! Agent Name: Darlene Kelley

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2513 Connally Dr have any available units?
2513 Connally Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 2513 Connally Dr have?
Some of 2513 Connally Dr's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2513 Connally Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2513 Connally Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2513 Connally Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2513 Connally Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 2513 Connally Dr offer parking?
No, 2513 Connally Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2513 Connally Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2513 Connally Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2513 Connally Dr have a pool?
No, 2513 Connally Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2513 Connally Dr have accessible units?
No, 2513 Connally Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2513 Connally Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2513 Connally Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2513 Connally Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2513 Connally Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
