2513 Connally Dr

Beautifully appointed & remodeled Craftsman 2 BR Bungalow in established East Point community. Beautiful Hardwood floors throughout. Fully remodeled Kitchen w/ white cabinets, granite counter tops, and Stainless Steel appliances. Spacious Living area w/ decorative fireplace. 2 spacious Bedrooms w/ ample closet space. Fully renovated Full bath in hall. Huge Fenced backyard. Minutes to Downtown East Point and Historic College Park. Close to MARTA, Hartsfield airport, downtown Atlanta & Tyler Perry Studios. Please Call 404-609-0144 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING WITH OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM. THANK YOU! Agent Name: Darlene Kelley