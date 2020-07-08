2417 Jefferson Ter

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

TENANT OCCUPIED! APPOINTMENT ONLY! This Home is absolutely amazing both inside and out! 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Baths with new upgrades all throughout including the kitchen and bathrooms. You will find lots of Charm within this home to fall in love with. Screened in porch and large basement for storage. Upstairs loft area features a private bedroom, bathroom, and a separate area perfect for your imagination to create into the perfect space for you. The outside is beautifully landscaped with many pathways, ponds and private areas to explore and enjoy this summer! This home will NOT last long. Call Nicole Robinson today for a showing. 404-609-1929