East Point, GA
2417 Jefferson Ter
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2417 Jefferson Ter

2417 Jefferson Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

2417 Jefferson Terrace, East Point, GA 30344
Jefferson Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
TENANT OCCUPIED! APPOINTMENT ONLY! This Home is absolutely amazing both inside and out! 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Baths with new upgrades all throughout including the kitchen and bathrooms. You will find lots of Charm within this home to fall in love with. Screened in porch and large basement for storage. Upstairs loft area features a private bedroom, bathroom, and a separate area perfect for your imagination to create into the perfect space for you. The outside is beautifully landscaped with many pathways, ponds and private areas to explore and enjoy this summer! This home will NOT last long. Call Nicole Robinson today for a showing. 404-609-1929

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2417 Jefferson Ter have any available units?
2417 Jefferson Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
Is 2417 Jefferson Ter currently offering any rent specials?
2417 Jefferson Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2417 Jefferson Ter pet-friendly?
No, 2417 Jefferson Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 2417 Jefferson Ter offer parking?
No, 2417 Jefferson Ter does not offer parking.
Does 2417 Jefferson Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2417 Jefferson Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2417 Jefferson Ter have a pool?
No, 2417 Jefferson Ter does not have a pool.
Does 2417 Jefferson Ter have accessible units?
No, 2417 Jefferson Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 2417 Jefferson Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 2417 Jefferson Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2417 Jefferson Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 2417 Jefferson Ter does not have units with air conditioning.

