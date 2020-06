Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Beautiful townhome, convenient to schools, shopping and interstates! New carpet, new paint, and updated flooring will help you settle comfortably into your new home. This property features two spacious bedrooms on the top floor with full en suite bathrooms and a kitchen that looks out to the family room for entertaining or keeping an eye on the television or kids. This opportunity in this quiet, swim/tennis community will not last long.