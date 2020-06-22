All apartments in East Point
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:19 AM

2157 Mulberry Street

2157 Mulberry Street · No Longer Available
Location

2157 Mulberry Street, East Point, GA 30344
DeLowe-Connally

Amenities

extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
Property Amenities
This single family home is located down the block from Connaly Nature park. Its only 15 minutes form the Atlanta Zoo, and has multiple restaurants and shopping centers nearby. The walk up attic has plenty of rooms for extra storage, and if the over 1000 square feet of space isn't enough, it also has a room perfect for a home office or playroom.

For other available rentals, rental criteria, application information and FAQ's, please visit our website at https://www.sapirrealty.com/atlanta-homes-for-rent

Disclosure:

All information is believed to be accurate, however, changes to the exterior, interior, landscaping, or appliances may have occurred since the photographs were taken, and prices and dates may change without notice. Sapir Realty does not lease homes through Craigslist nor do we accept payment of deposits via CashApp, Zelle or Wire transfers. Please make sure to call our office to confirm payment options.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2157 Mulberry Street have any available units?
2157 Mulberry Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
Is 2157 Mulberry Street currently offering any rent specials?
2157 Mulberry Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2157 Mulberry Street pet-friendly?
No, 2157 Mulberry Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 2157 Mulberry Street offer parking?
No, 2157 Mulberry Street does not offer parking.
Does 2157 Mulberry Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2157 Mulberry Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2157 Mulberry Street have a pool?
No, 2157 Mulberry Street does not have a pool.
Does 2157 Mulberry Street have accessible units?
No, 2157 Mulberry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2157 Mulberry Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2157 Mulberry Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2157 Mulberry Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2157 Mulberry Street does not have units with air conditioning.
