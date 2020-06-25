2132 Ben Hill Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill cats allowed

A Must see! East Point home on a HUGE Lot, updated house with new paint, Granite countertop, Granite island, Stainless steel appliances, updated bathrooms, with double vanity and shower in master bathroom.

Large open concept living space integrated with kitchen area. 3 spacious rooms with large master bed room and 2 full baths. Hardwood floors throughout - don't have to worry about allergies. New HVAC system and water heater. 2 full car off street parking. Featuring front porch with sitting area and back porch ready for a grill to hook up! In unit Laundry hookup. Just Minutes minutes from the Airport, Downtown East Point, Woodward Academy, Tyler Perry Studios, Washington Rd or I-285!



Rent this fully updated house, before it is gone !