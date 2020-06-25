All apartments in East Point
East Point, GA
2132 Ben Hill Rd
Last updated June 8 2020 at 7:10 AM

2132 Ben Hill Rd

2132 Ben Hill Road · No Longer Available
Location

2132 Ben Hill Road, East Point, GA 30344

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
A Must see! East Point home on a HUGE Lot, updated house with new paint, Granite countertop, Granite island, Stainless steel appliances, updated bathrooms, with double vanity and shower in master bathroom.
Large open concept living space integrated with kitchen area. 3 spacious rooms with large master bed room and 2 full baths. Hardwood floors throughout - don't have to worry about allergies. New HVAC system and water heater. 2 full car off street parking. Featuring front porch with sitting area and back porch ready for a grill to hook up! In unit Laundry hookup. Just Minutes minutes from the Airport, Downtown East Point, Woodward Academy, Tyler Perry Studios, Washington Rd or I-285!

Rent this fully updated house, before it is gone !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2132 Ben Hill Rd have any available units?
2132 Ben Hill Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 2132 Ben Hill Rd have?
Some of 2132 Ben Hill Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2132 Ben Hill Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2132 Ben Hill Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2132 Ben Hill Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2132 Ben Hill Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2132 Ben Hill Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2132 Ben Hill Rd offers parking.
Does 2132 Ben Hill Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2132 Ben Hill Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2132 Ben Hill Rd have a pool?
No, 2132 Ben Hill Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2132 Ben Hill Rd have accessible units?
No, 2132 Ben Hill Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2132 Ben Hill Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2132 Ben Hill Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 2132 Ben Hill Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2132 Ben Hill Rd has units with air conditioning.
