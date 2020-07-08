2126 Pinehurst Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8

MOVE IN SPECIAL: SIGN 13 MONTH LEASE GET SECOND MONTH FREE! CALL 404-522-1952 FOR MORE INFORMATION.( NOT APPLICABLE FOR SECTION 8)



Now Available to show please go to sylvanhs.com to self show and apply.



ACCEPTS SECTION 8 VOUCHERS!



Lovely 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home In The Heart Of East Point And Will Not Last Long.Sunny Kitchen With Appliances And Breakfast Nook. Separate Living Room And Master On The Main. Lots Of Extra Storage In Unfinished Basement. Large, Level Backyard With Patio, Great For Those Backyard Cookouts. This Home Is Located In A Quiet, Established, And Desirable Community.



Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score.Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed.



County:Fulton

Neighborhood:DeLowe-Connally

Subdivision: Forest Acres

Sq. Footage:1788

Year Built: 1945

Beds 3 / Baths:2.5



SCHOOLS

Elementary School:Hamilton E Holmes

Middle School: Paul D West

High School: Tri Cities



Smoking: No



Year Built: 1945



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: 1155

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.