East Point, GA
2126 Pinehurst Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2126 Pinehurst Drive

2126 Pinehurst Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2126 Pinehurst Drive, East Point, GA 30344
DeLowe-Connally

Amenities

patio / balcony
extra storage
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
MOVE IN SPECIAL: SIGN 13 MONTH LEASE GET SECOND MONTH FREE! CALL 404-522-1952 FOR MORE INFORMATION.( NOT APPLICABLE FOR SECTION 8)

Now Available to show please go to sylvanhs.com to self show and apply.

ACCEPTS SECTION 8 VOUCHERS!

Lovely 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home In The Heart Of East Point And Will Not Last Long.Sunny Kitchen With Appliances And Breakfast Nook. Separate Living Room And Master On The Main. Lots Of Extra Storage In Unfinished Basement. Large, Level Backyard With Patio, Great For Those Backyard Cookouts. This Home Is Located In A Quiet, Established, And Desirable Community.

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score.Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed.

County:Fulton
Neighborhood:DeLowe-Connally
Subdivision: Forest Acres
Sq. Footage:1788
Year Built: 1945
Beds 3 / Baths:2.5

SCHOOLS
Elementary School:Hamilton E Holmes
Middle School: Paul D West
High School: Tri Cities

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1945

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: 1155
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2126 Pinehurst Drive have any available units?
2126 Pinehurst Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
Is 2126 Pinehurst Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2126 Pinehurst Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2126 Pinehurst Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2126 Pinehurst Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 2126 Pinehurst Drive offer parking?
No, 2126 Pinehurst Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2126 Pinehurst Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2126 Pinehurst Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2126 Pinehurst Drive have a pool?
No, 2126 Pinehurst Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2126 Pinehurst Drive have accessible units?
No, 2126 Pinehurst Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2126 Pinehurst Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2126 Pinehurst Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2126 Pinehurst Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2126 Pinehurst Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

